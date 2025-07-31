QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SEE
Tornare a Azioni

SEE: Sealed Air Corporation

33.38 USD 0.73 (2.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SEE ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.87 e ad un massimo di 33.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Sealed Air Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.87 33.71
Intervallo Annuale
22.81 38.85
Chiusura Precedente
34.11
Apertura
33.70
Bid
33.38
Ask
33.68
Minimo
32.87
Massimo
33.71
Volume
2.669 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.14%
Variazione Mensile
3.99%
Variazione Semestrale
16.23%
Variazione Annuale
-7.97%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev