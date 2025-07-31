通貨 / SEE
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
34.38 USD 0.60 (1.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEEの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.75の安値と34.44の高値で取引されました。
Sealed Air Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.75 34.44
1年のレンジ
22.81 38.85
- 以前の終値
- 33.78
- 始値
- 33.81
- 買値
- 34.38
- 買値
- 34.68
- 安値
- 33.75
- 高値
- 34.44
- 出来高
- 2.837 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.71%
- 1年の変化
- -5.21%
