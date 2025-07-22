Currencies / SEE
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
33.62 USD 0.04 (0.12%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SEE exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.46 and at a high of 33.71.
Follow Sealed Air Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
33.46 33.71
Year Range
22.81 38.85
- Previous Close
- 33.66
- Open
- 33.68
- Bid
- 33.62
- Ask
- 33.92
- Low
- 33.46
- High
- 33.71
- Volume
- 618
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.06%
- Year Change
- -7.31%
