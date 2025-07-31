통화 / SEE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SEE: Sealed Air Corporation
34.11 USD 0.27 (0.79%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SEE 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.91이고 고가는 34.48이었습니다.
Sealed Air Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEE News
- SEE Boosts Portfolio With AUTOBAG Brand 850HB Hybrid Bagging Launch
- XME: Materials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:XME)
- 이번 주 월가 분석가들의 주요 전망
- Street Calls of the Week
- AptarGroup Rewards Shareholders With 7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
- JPMorgan upgrades Sealed Air stock rating to Overweight on cash flow strength
- Greif Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 3% Y/Y
- Silgan Holdings stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on valuation
- Greif Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Sealed Air: Potentially The Best Pick In Packaging (NYSE:SEE)
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Amcor to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect for the Stock
- Jefferies lowers Sealed Air stock price target to $33 on Food segment weakness
- Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 EPS Jumps 7%
- Sealed Air Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves despite revenue headwinds
- Earnings call transcript: Sealed Air Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- SEE's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y on Lower Volumes
- Compared to Estimates, Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Sealed Air earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- UFP Technologies (UFPT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Sealed Air Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
일일 변동 비율
33.91 34.48
년간 변동
22.81 38.85
- 이전 종가
- 34.38
- 시가
- 34.18
- Bid
- 34.11
- Ask
- 34.41
- 저가
- 33.91
- 고가
- 34.48
- 볼륨
- 3.031 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.79%
- 월 변동
- 6.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.96%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K