SB-PD: Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands
SB-PD fiyatı bugün -0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SB-PD stock price today?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands stock is priced at 25.95 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 25.99, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SB-PD shows these updates.
Does Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands stock pay dividends?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands is currently valued at 25.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SB-PD movements.
How to buy SB-PD stock?
You can buy Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands shares at the current price of 25.95. Orders are usually placed near 25.95 or 26.25, while 4 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow SB-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SB-PD stock?
Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands involves considering the yearly range 25.01 - 26.12 and current price 25.95. Many compare 0.50% and 1.72% before placing orders at 25.95 or 26.25. Explore the SB-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. in the past year was 26.12. Within 25.01 - 26.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands performance using the live chart.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. (SB-PD) over the year was 25.01. Comparing it with the current 25.95 and 25.01 - 26.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SB-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SB-PD stock split?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.99, and 1.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.99
- Açılış
- 26.00
- Satış
- 25.95
- Alış
- 26.25
- Düşük
- 25.78
- Yüksek
- 26.00
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- -0.15%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.50%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.72%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4