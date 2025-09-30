- 개요
SB-PD: Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands
SB-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.78이고 고가는 26.00이었습니다.
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SB-PD stock price today?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands stock is priced at 25.95 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 25.99, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SB-PD shows these updates.
Does Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands stock pay dividends?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands is currently valued at 25.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SB-PD movements.
How to buy SB-PD stock?
You can buy Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands shares at the current price of 25.95. Orders are usually placed near 25.95 or 26.25, while 4 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow SB-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SB-PD stock?
Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands involves considering the yearly range 25.01 - 26.12 and current price 25.95. Many compare 0.50% and 1.72% before placing orders at 25.95 or 26.25. Explore the SB-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. in the past year was 26.12. Within 25.01 - 26.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands performance using the live chart.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. (SB-PD) over the year was 25.01. Comparing it with the current 25.95 and 25.01 - 26.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SB-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SB-PD stock split?
Safe Bulkers Inc Perpetual Preferred Series D (Marshall Islands has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.99, and 1.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.99
- 시가
- 26.00
- Bid
- 25.95
- Ask
- 26.25
- 저가
- 25.78
- 고가
- 26.00
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- 0.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.72%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4