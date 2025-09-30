KotasyonBölümler
SAZ: Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028

25.2800 USD 0.0050 (0.02%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SAZ fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.2800 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.3100 aralığında işlem gördü.

Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SAZ stock price today?

Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 stock is priced at 25.2800 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 25.2750, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of SAZ shows these updates.

Does Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 stock pay dividends?

Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 is currently valued at 25.2800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD. View the chart live to track SAZ movements.

How to buy SAZ stock?

You can buy Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 shares at the current price of 25.2800. Orders are usually placed near 25.2800 or 25.2830, while 9 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SAZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SAZ stock?

Investing in Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 involves considering the yearly range 24.9510 - 26.0000 and current price 25.2800. Many compare -0.71% and -0.39% before placing orders at 25.2800 or 25.2830. Explore the SAZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. stock highest prices?

The highest price of SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. in the past year was 26.0000. Within 24.9510 - 26.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.2750 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 performance using the live chart.

What are SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (SAZ) over the year was 24.9510. Comparing it with the current 25.2800 and 24.9510 - 26.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SAZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SAZ stock split?

Saratoga Investment Corp 8.50% Notes due 2028 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.2750, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
25.2800 25.3100
Yıllık aralık
24.9510 26.0000
Önceki kapanış
25.2750
Açılış
25.3080
Satış
25.2800
Alış
25.2830
Düşük
25.2800
Yüksek
25.3100
Hacim
9
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
-0.71%
6 aylık değişim
-0.39%
Yıllık değişim
-1.67%
