FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SAR
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New

24.86 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SAR fiyatı bugün -0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Saratoga Investment Corp New hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAR haberleri

Günlük aralık
24.62 25.00
Yıllık aralık
21.10 26.49
Önceki kapanış
24.90
Açılış
25.00
Satış
24.86
Alış
25.16
Düşük
24.62
Yüksek
25.00
Hacim
152
Günlük değişim
-0.16%
Aylık değişim
-2.85%
6 aylık değişim
-2.28%
Yıllık değişim
7.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar