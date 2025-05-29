Dövizler / SAR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.86 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SAR fiyatı bugün -0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Saratoga Investment Corp New hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAR haberleri
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)
- Clear Street initiates Saratoga Investment stock with Hold rating
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SAR Stock We Don't?
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- BDC Weekly Review: Early BDC Earnings Look Fine
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- Lucid Capital Markets downgrades Saratoga Investment stock on portfolio shrinkage
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saratoga Investment Corp 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Saratoga Investment Q1 FY2026 slides: NII rebounds, portfolio quality remains strong
- June Readers Tagged 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 16 “Safer” Out Of 38 ReFa/Ro
- Smart Global, Saratoga Investment, and more to report earnings Tuesday
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- Saratoga Investment: Q1 Earnings May Be Weaker Than Anticipated (NYSE:SAR)
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Saratoga Investment Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings - Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)
- SAR: Dividend Increase And The Most Aggressive Debt, This Is How To Play It (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call
- Saratoga Investment Corp. Declares Dividends for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 of $0.75 Per Share, In the Aggregate “ Paid in a Monthly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
Günlük aralık
24.62 25.00
Yıllık aralık
21.10 26.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.90
- Açılış
- 25.00
- Satış
- 24.86
- Alış
- 25.16
- Düşük
- 24.62
- Yüksek
- 25.00
- Hacim
- 152
- Günlük değişim
- -0.16%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.85%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -2.28%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar