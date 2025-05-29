通貨 / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.90 USD 0.38 (1.55%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SARの今日の為替レートは、1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.45の安値と24.95の高値で取引されました。
Saratoga Investment Corp Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.45 24.95
1年のレンジ
21.10 26.49
- 以前の終値
- 24.52
- 始値
- 24.45
- 買値
- 24.90
- 買値
- 25.20
- 安値
- 24.45
- 高値
- 24.95
- 出来高
- 142
- 1日の変化
- 1.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.12%
- 1年の変化
- 7.33%
