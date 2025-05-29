クォートセクション
通貨 / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New

24.90 USD 0.38 (1.55%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SARの今日の為替レートは、1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.45の安値と24.95の高値で取引されました。

Saratoga Investment Corp Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SAR News

1日のレンジ
24.45 24.95
1年のレンジ
21.10 26.49
以前の終値
24.52
始値
24.45
買値
24.90
買値
25.20
安値
24.45
高値
24.95
出来高
142
1日の変化
1.55%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.70%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.12%
1年の変化
7.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K