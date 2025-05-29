Valute / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.86 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.62 e ad un massimo di 25.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Saratoga Investment Corp New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.62 25.00
Intervallo Annuale
21.10 26.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.90
- Apertura
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- Minimo
- 24.62
- Massimo
- 25.00
- Volume
- 152
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.16%
21 settembre, domenica