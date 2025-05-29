통화 / SAR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.86 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SAR 환율이 오늘 -0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.62이고 고가는 25.00이었습니다.
Saratoga Investment Corp New 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAR News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)
- Clear Street initiates Saratoga Investment stock with Hold rating
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SAR Stock We Don't?
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- BDC Weekly Review: Early BDC Earnings Look Fine
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- Lucid Capital Markets downgrades Saratoga Investment stock on portfolio shrinkage
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saratoga Investment Corp 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Saratoga Investment Q1 FY2026 slides: NII rebounds, portfolio quality remains strong
- June Readers Tagged 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 16 “Safer” Out Of 38 ReFa/Ro
- Smart Global, Saratoga Investment, and more to report earnings Tuesday
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- Saratoga Investment: Q1 Earnings May Be Weaker Than Anticipated (NYSE:SAR)
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Saratoga Investment Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings - Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)
- SAR: Dividend Increase And The Most Aggressive Debt, This Is How To Play It (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call
- Saratoga Investment Corp. Declares Dividends for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 of $0.75 Per Share, In the Aggregate “ Paid in a Monthly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
일일 변동 비율
24.62 25.00
년간 변동
21.10 26.49
- 이전 종가
- 24.90
- 시가
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- 저가
- 24.62
- 고가
- 25.00
- 볼륨
- 152
- 일일 변동
- -0.16%
- 월 변동
- -2.85%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.16%
20 9월, 토요일