Währungen / SAR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.62 USD 0.28 (1.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SAR hat sich für heute um -1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Saratoga Investment Corp New-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAR News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)
- Clear Street initiates Saratoga Investment stock with Hold rating
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SAR Stock We Don't?
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- BDC Weekly Review: Early BDC Earnings Look Fine
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- Lucid Capital Markets downgrades Saratoga Investment stock on portfolio shrinkage
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Saratoga Investment Corp 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Saratoga Investment Q1 FY2026 slides: NII rebounds, portfolio quality remains strong
- June Readers Tagged 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 16 “Safer” Out Of 38 ReFa/Ro
- Smart Global, Saratoga Investment, and more to report earnings Tuesday
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- Saratoga Investment: Q1 Earnings May Be Weaker Than Anticipated (NYSE:SAR)
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Saratoga Investment Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings - Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)
- SAR: Dividend Increase And The Most Aggressive Debt, This Is How To Play It (NYSE:SAR)
- Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call
- Saratoga Investment Corp. Declares Dividends for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 of $0.75 Per Share, In the Aggregate “ Paid in a Monthly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
Tagesspanne
24.62 25.00
Jahresspanne
21.10 26.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.90
- Eröffnung
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.62
- Ask
- 24.92
- Tief
- 24.62
- Hoch
- 25.00
- Volumen
- 33
- Tagesänderung
- -1.12%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.22%
- Jahresänderung
- 6.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K