SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New

24.62 USD 0.28 (1.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SAR hat sich für heute um -1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Saratoga Investment Corp New-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
24.62 25.00
Jahresspanne
21.10 26.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.90
Eröffnung
25.00
Bid
24.62
Ask
24.92
Tief
24.62
Hoch
25.00
Volumen
33
Tagesänderung
-1.12%
Monatsänderung
-3.79%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.22%
Jahresänderung
6.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K