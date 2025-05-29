Moedas / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.77 USD 0.25 (1.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SAR para hoje mudou para 1.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.45 e o mais alto foi 24.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Saratoga Investment Corp New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
24.45 24.77
Faixa anual
21.10 26.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.52
- Open
- 24.45
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- Low
- 24.45
- High
- 24.77
- Volume
- 74
- Mudança diária
- 1.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.63%
- Mudança anual
- 6.77%
