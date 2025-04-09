Divisas / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.52 USD 0.29 (1.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SAR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.76.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Saratoga Investment Corp New. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
24.26 24.76
Rango anual
21.10 26.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.23
- Open
- 24.26
- Bid
- 24.52
- Ask
- 24.82
- Low
- 24.26
- High
- 24.76
- Volumen
- 105
- Cambio diario
- 1.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.18%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.62%
- Cambio anual
- 5.69%
