CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SAR
Volver a Acciones

SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New

24.52 USD 0.29 (1.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SAR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.76.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Saratoga Investment Corp New. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAR News

Rango diario
24.26 24.76
Rango anual
21.10 26.49
Cierres anteriores
24.23
Open
24.26
Bid
24.52
Ask
24.82
Low
24.26
High
24.76
Volumen
105
Cambio diario
1.20%
Cambio mensual
-4.18%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.62%
Cambio anual
5.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B