货币 / SAR
SAR: Saratoga Investment Corp New
24.23 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SAR汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.07和高点24.33进行交易。
关注Saratoga Investment Corp New动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SAR新闻
日范围
24.07 24.33
年范围
21.10 26.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.21
- 开盘价
- 24.24
- 卖价
- 24.23
- 买价
- 24.53
- 最低价
- 24.07
- 最高价
- 24.33
- 交易量
- 195
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- -5.31%
- 6个月变化
- -4.76%
- 年变化
- 4.44%
