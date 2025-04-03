Dövizler / RES
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
RES: RPC Inc
4.51 USD 0.11 (2.38%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RES fiyatı bugün -2.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4.58 aralığında işlem gördü.
RPC Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RES haberleri
- Comcast and Allstate Look Good on Price-to-Cash-Flow
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- German business sentiment rises to highest level in more than a year
- RPC Posts 16% Revenue Gain in Q2
- RPC Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- RPC, Inc. (RES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ServerWhere Launched AMD Dedicated Servers for Solana & Blockchain RPC Nodes
- RPC (RES) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RPC (RES) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Allnodes Among First to Launch Bare Metal Servers powered by AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- RPC appoints Gary Kolstad to board of directors
- Asia’s budding dividend zeal needs more support to flourish
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SIG names Pim Vervaat as new CEO and future chair
- XDC Network Concludes Integration with Utila Enabling Institutional Access to Custody Assets
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 1.9%, up from last week's estimate
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Trading platform iFOREX eyes London listing to enhance market presence
- Exclusive: Forensic review found India's IndusInd Bank executives traded shares before accounting disclosure, document shows
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 0.4% on hopes of easing trade tensions
- Portugal's Novo Banco sticks to IPO plan despite market volatility
- Portugal's Novo Banco quarterly profit falls on lower interest margin
- Spotify's high payroll taxes hurt profit, shares slide
- Trump's trade policies triggered largest Asian equity outflows in at least 15 years in Q1
Günlük aralık
4.50 4.58
Yıllık aralık
4.10 7.22
- Önceki kapanış
- 4.62
- Açılış
- 4.58
- Satış
- 4.51
- Alış
- 4.81
- Düşük
- 4.50
- Yüksek
- 4.58
- Hacim
- 1.758 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.38%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.05%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -18.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- -28.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar