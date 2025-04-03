통화 / RES
RES: RPC Inc
4.51 USD 0.11 (2.38%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RES 환율이 오늘 -2.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.50이고 고가는 4.58이었습니다.
RPC Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RES News
일일 변동 비율
4.50 4.58
년간 변동
4.10 7.22
- 이전 종가
- 4.62
- 시가
- 4.58
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- 저가
- 4.50
- 고가
- 4.58
- 볼륨
- 1.758 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.38%
- 월 변동
- -5.05%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -28.64%
