货币 / RES
RES: RPC Inc
4.63 USD 0.03 (0.65%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RES汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点4.55和高点4.66进行交易。
关注RPC Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RES新闻
- RPC Posts 16% Revenue Gain in Q2
- RPC, Inc. (RES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RPC (RES) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
日范围
4.55 4.66
年范围
4.10 7.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.60
- 开盘价
- 4.57
- 卖价
- 4.63
- 买价
- 4.93
- 最低价
- 4.55
- 最高价
- 4.66
- 交易量
- 335
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- -2.53%
- 6个月变化
- -15.82%
- 年变化
- -26.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值