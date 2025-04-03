Divisas / RES
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
RES: RPC Inc
4.56 USD 0.04 (0.87%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RES de hoy ha cambiado un -0.87%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RPC Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RES News
- Comcast and Allstate Look Good on Price-to-Cash-Flow
- 3 Energy Stocks Under $5 With Strong Value Fundamentals
- German business sentiment rises to highest level in more than a year
- RPC Posts 16% Revenue Gain in Q2
- RPC Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- RPC, Inc. (RES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ServerWhere Launched AMD Dedicated Servers for Solana & Blockchain RPC Nodes
- RPC (RES) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RPC (RES) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Allnodes Among First to Launch Bare Metal Servers powered by AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- RPC appoints Gary Kolstad to board of directors
- Asia’s budding dividend zeal needs more support to flourish
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SIG names Pim Vervaat as new CEO and future chair
- XDC Network Concludes Integration with Utila Enabling Institutional Access to Custody Assets
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 1.9%, up from last week's estimate
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Trading platform iFOREX eyes London listing to enhance market presence
- Exclusive: Forensic review found India's IndusInd Bank executives traded shares before accounting disclosure, document shows
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 0.4% on hopes of easing trade tensions
- Portugal's Novo Banco sticks to IPO plan despite market volatility
- Portugal's Novo Banco quarterly profit falls on lower interest margin
- Spotify's high payroll taxes hurt profit, shares slide
- Trump's trade policies triggered largest Asian equity outflows in at least 15 years in Q1
Rango diario
4.51 4.71
Rango anual
4.10 7.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.60
- Open
- 4.57
- Bid
- 4.56
- Ask
- 4.86
- Low
- 4.51
- High
- 4.71
- Volumen
- 1.146 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.87%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -17.09%
- Cambio anual
- -27.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B