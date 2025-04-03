Moedas / RES
RES: RPC Inc
4.51 USD 0.05 (1.10%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RES para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.49 e o mais alto foi 4.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RPC Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.49 4.62
Faixa anual
4.10 7.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.56
- Open
- 4.58
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- Low
- 4.49
- High
- 4.62
- Volume
- 561
- Mudança diária
- -1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.00%
- Mudança anual
- -28.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh