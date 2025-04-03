通貨 / RES
RES: RPC Inc
4.62 USD 0.06 (1.32%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RESの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.49の安値と4.63の高値で取引されました。
RPC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RES News
- RPC Posts 16% Revenue Gain in Q2
- RPC Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- RPC, Inc. (RES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RPC (RES) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
1日のレンジ
4.49 4.63
1年のレンジ
4.10 7.22
- 以前の終値
- 4.56
- 始値
- 4.58
- 買値
- 4.62
- 買値
- 4.92
- 安値
- 4.49
- 高値
- 4.63
- 出来高
- 1.482 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.00%
- 1年の変化
- -26.90%
