RES: RPC Inc

4.51 USD 0.11 (2.38%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RES ha avuto una variazione del -2.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.50 e ad un massimo di 4.58.

Segui le dinamiche di RPC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.50 4.58
Intervallo Annuale
4.10 7.22
Chiusura Precedente
4.62
Apertura
4.58
Bid
4.51
Ask
4.81
Minimo
4.50
Massimo
4.58
Volume
1.758 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.38%
Variazione Mensile
-5.05%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.00%
Variazione Annuale
-28.64%
20 settembre, sabato