RES: RPC Inc
4.51 USD 0.11 (2.38%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RES ha avuto una variazione del -2.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.50 e ad un massimo di 4.58.
Segui le dinamiche di RPC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.50 4.58
Intervallo Annuale
4.10 7.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.62
- Apertura
- 4.58
- Bid
- 4.51
- Ask
- 4.81
- Minimo
- 4.50
- Massimo
- 4.58
- Volume
- 1.758 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.64%
20 settembre, sabato