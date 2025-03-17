KotasyonBölümler
QLC
QLC: FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund

77.65 USD 0.11 (0.14%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

QLC fiyatı bugün -0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 77.38 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is QLC stock price today?

FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock is priced at 77.65 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 77.76, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of QLC shows these updates.

Does FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund is currently valued at 77.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.79% and USD. View the chart live to track QLC movements.

How to buy QLC stock?

You can buy FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund shares at the current price of 77.65. Orders are usually placed near 77.65 or 77.95, while 15 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow QLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QLC stock?

Investing in FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 55.33 - 78.19 and current price 77.65. Many compare 4.78% and 21.71% before placing orders at 77.65 or 77.95. Explore the QLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the past year was 78.19. Within 55.33 - 78.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) over the year was 55.33. Comparing it with the current 77.65 and 55.33 - 78.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QLC stock split?

FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.76, and 19.79% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
77.38 77.65
Yıllık aralık
55.33 78.19
Önceki kapanış
77.76
Açılış
77.52
Satış
77.65
Alış
77.95
Düşük
77.38
Yüksek
77.65
Hacim
15
Günlük değişim
-0.14%
Aylık değişim
4.78%
6 aylık değişim
21.71%
Yıllık değişim
19.79%
