- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QLC: FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund
QLC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.38 and at a high of 77.65.
Follow FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLC News
- Is FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Should FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Is FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- QLC: Factor Triad Delivers Good But Not Great Performance, Worth Shortlisting (BATS:QLC)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- QLC: Reasonable Valuation And Returns Outpacing Broader Equity Market
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLC stock price today?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock is priced at 77.65 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 77.76, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of QLC shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund is currently valued at 77.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.79% and USD. View the chart live to track QLC movements.
How to buy QLC stock?
You can buy FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund shares at the current price of 77.65. Orders are usually placed near 77.65 or 77.95, while 15 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow QLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLC stock?
Investing in FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 55.33 - 78.19 and current price 77.65. Many compare 4.78% and 21.71% before placing orders at 77.65 or 77.95. Explore the QLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund in the past year was 78.19. Within 55.33 - 78.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) over the year was 55.33. Comparing it with the current 77.65 and 55.33 - 78.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLC stock split?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.76, and 19.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 77.76
- Open
- 77.52
- Bid
- 77.65
- Ask
- 77.95
- Low
- 77.38
- High
- 77.65
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 4.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.71%
- Year Change
- 19.79%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8