- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
QCLS: Q
QCLS fiyatı bugün 1.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4.31 aralığında işlem gördü.
Q hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is QCLS stock price today?
Q stock is priced at 4.20 today. It trades within 1.20%, yesterday's close was 4.15, and trading volume reached 480. The live price chart of QCLS shows these updates.
Does Q stock pay dividends?
Q is currently valued at 4.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.67% and USD. View the chart live to track QCLS movements.
How to buy QCLS stock?
You can buy Q shares at the current price of 4.20. Orders are usually placed near 4.20 or 4.50, while 480 and 4.74% show market activity. Follow QCLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCLS stock?
Investing in Q involves considering the yearly range 3.81 - 5.14 and current price 4.20. Many compare 4.74% and -6.67% before placing orders at 4.20 or 4.50. Explore the QCLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Q stock highest prices?
The highest price of Q in the past year was 5.14. Within 3.81 - 5.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Q performance using the live chart.
What are Q stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Q (QCLS) over the year was 3.81. Comparing it with the current 4.20 and 3.81 - 5.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCLS stock split?
Q has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.15, and -6.67% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 4.15
- Açılış
- 4.01
- Satış
- 4.20
- Alış
- 4.50
- Düşük
- 3.99
- Yüksek
- 4.31
- Hacim
- 480
- Günlük değişim
- 1.20%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.67%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%