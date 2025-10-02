- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
QCLS: Q
QCLS 환율이 오늘 22.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.13이고 고가는 5.38이었습니다.
Q 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is QCLS stock price today?
Q stock is priced at 5.15 today. It trades within 22.62%, yesterday's close was 4.20, and trading volume reached 2185. The live price chart of QCLS shows these updates.
Does Q stock pay dividends?
Q is currently valued at 5.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.44% and USD. View the chart live to track QCLS movements.
How to buy QCLS stock?
You can buy Q shares at the current price of 5.15. Orders are usually placed near 5.15 or 5.45, while 2185 and 22.33% show market activity. Follow QCLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCLS stock?
Investing in Q involves considering the yearly range 3.81 - 5.38 and current price 5.15. Many compare 28.43% and 14.44% before placing orders at 5.15 or 5.45. Explore the QCLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Q stock highest prices?
The highest price of Q in the past year was 5.38. Within 3.81 - 5.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Q performance using the live chart.
What are Q stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Q (QCLS) over the year was 3.81. Comparing it with the current 5.15 and 3.81 - 5.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCLS stock split?
Q has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.20, and 14.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 4.20
- 시가
- 4.21
- Bid
- 5.15
- Ask
- 5.45
- 저가
- 4.13
- 고가
- 5.38
- 볼륨
- 2.185 K
- 일일 변동
- 22.62%
- 월 변동
- 28.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.44%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%