Dövizler / PFS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
19.88 USD 0.46 (2.26%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PFS fiyatı bugün -2.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.21 aralığında işlem gördü.
Provident Financial Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFS haberleri
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ServisFirst Bancshares, WSFS Financial and Provident Financial Services
- 3 Stocks to Consider From the Thriving Savings & Loan Industry
- All You Need to Know About Provident Financial (PFS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
- Provident Financial Services Stock: Too Early To Downgrade This Name (NYSE:PFS)
- Provident Financial Services Stock: 3 Reasons Why I Wouldn't Buy This Bank (NYSE:PFS)
- Analysts See Over 20% Upside in These 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks – 7/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Provident Bank appoints Michael Perito as head of corporate strategy
- Provident Financial (PFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Provident Financial Sets Revenue Record
- Provident Financial Services declares $0.24 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Provident Financial Services beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Provident Financial (PFS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Provident earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Provident Bank names Maheshkumar Kandasamy as SVP, enterprise architecture director
- Provident Financial (PFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Raymond James initiates Provident Financial Services stock with Strong Buy
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Provident Bank Expands Newark Presence with New Branch, Reinforces Commitment to Local Community
Günlük aralık
19.80 20.21
Yıllık aralık
14.34 22.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.34
- Açılış
- 20.15
- Satış
- 19.88
- Alış
- 20.18
- Düşük
- 19.80
- Yüksek
- 20.21
- Hacim
- 392
- Günlük değişim
- -2.26%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.17%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar