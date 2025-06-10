FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PFS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc

19.88 USD 0.46 (2.26%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PFS fiyatı bugün -2.26% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.21 aralığında işlem gördü.

Provident Financial Services Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFS haberleri

Günlük aralık
19.80 20.21
Yıllık aralık
14.34 22.24
Önceki kapanış
20.34
Açılış
20.15
Satış
19.88
Alış
20.18
Düşük
19.80
Yüksek
20.21
Hacim
392
Günlük değişim
-2.26%
Aylık değişim
1.17%
6 aylık değişim
16.39%
Yıllık değişim
8.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar