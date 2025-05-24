Currencies / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
19.63 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFS exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.36 and at a high of 19.71.
Follow Provident Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFS News
Daily Range
19.36 19.71
Year Range
14.34 22.24
- Previous Close
- 19.58
- Open
- 19.47
- Bid
- 19.63
- Ask
- 19.93
- Low
- 19.36
- High
- 19.71
- Volume
- 669
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.93%
- Year Change
- 6.80%
