货币 / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
19.88 USD 0.28 (1.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PFS汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点19.66和高点19.96进行交易。
关注Provident Financial Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFS新闻
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ServisFirst Bancshares, WSFS Financial and Provident Financial Services
- 3 Stocks to Consider From the Thriving Savings & Loan Industry
- All You Need to Know About Provident Financial (PFS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
- Provident Financial Services Stock: Too Early To Downgrade This Name (NYSE:PFS)
- Provident Financial Services Stock: 3 Reasons Why I Wouldn't Buy This Bank (NYSE:PFS)
- Analysts See Over 20% Upside in These 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks – 7/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Provident Bank appoints Michael Perito as head of corporate strategy
- Provident Financial (PFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st
- Provident Financial Sets Revenue Record
- Provident Financial Services declares $0.24 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Provident Financial Services beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Provident Financial (PFS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Provident earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Provident Bank names Maheshkumar Kandasamy as SVP, enterprise architecture director
- Provident Financial (PFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Raymond James initiates Provident Financial Services stock with Strong Buy
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Provident Bank Expands Newark Presence with New Branch, Reinforces Commitment to Local Community
- Provident Financial Stock: Relatively Safe From Tariff, A 5.8% Dividend Yield (NYSE:PFS)
日范围
19.66 19.96
年范围
14.34 22.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.60
- 开盘价
- 19.68
- 卖价
- 19.88
- 买价
- 20.18
- 最低价
- 19.66
- 最高价
- 19.96
- 交易量
- 83
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- 1.17%
- 6个月变化
- 16.39%
- 年变化
- 8.16%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值