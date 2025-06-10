QuotazioniSezioni
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc

19.88 USD 0.46 (2.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PFS ha avuto una variazione del -2.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Provident Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.21
Intervallo Annuale
14.34 22.24
Chiusura Precedente
20.34
Apertura
20.15
Bid
19.88
Ask
20.18
Minimo
19.80
Massimo
20.21
Volume
392
Variazione giornaliera
-2.26%
Variazione Mensile
1.17%
Variazione Semestrale
16.39%
Variazione Annuale
8.16%
20 settembre, sabato