PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
19.88 USD 0.46 (2.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PFS ha avuto una variazione del -2.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Provident Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.21
Intervallo Annuale
14.34 22.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.34
- Apertura
- 20.15
- Bid
- 19.88
- Ask
- 20.18
- Minimo
- 19.80
- Massimo
- 20.21
- Volume
- 392
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.16%
20 settembre, sabato