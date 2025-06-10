Währungen / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
20.34 USD 0.61 (3.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PFS hat sich für heute um 3.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Provident Financial Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PFS News
Tagesspanne
19.74 20.35
Jahresspanne
14.34 22.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.73
- Eröffnung
- 19.76
- Bid
- 20.34
- Ask
- 20.64
- Tief
- 19.74
- Hoch
- 20.35
- Volumen
- 808
- Tagesänderung
- 3.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.51%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.09%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.66%
