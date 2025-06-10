Moedas / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
20.09 USD 0.36 (1.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PFS para hoje mudou para 1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.74 e o mais alto foi 20.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Provident Financial Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PFS Notícias
Faixa diária
19.74 20.26
Faixa anual
14.34 22.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.73
- Open
- 19.76
- Bid
- 20.09
- Ask
- 20.39
- Low
- 19.74
- High
- 20.26
- Volume
- 199
- Mudança diária
- 1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.62%
- Mudança anual
- 9.30%
