통화 / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
19.88 USD 0.46 (2.26%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PFS 환율이 오늘 -2.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.80이고 고가는 20.21이었습니다.
Provident Financial Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
19.80 20.21
년간 변동
14.34 22.24
- 이전 종가
- 20.34
- 시가
- 20.15
- Bid
- 19.88
- Ask
- 20.18
- 저가
- 19.80
- 고가
- 20.21
- 볼륨
- 392
- 일일 변동
- -2.26%
- 월 변동
- 1.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.16%
20 9월, 토요일