PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc
20.34 USD 0.61 (3.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PFSの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.74の安値と20.35の高値で取引されました。
Provident Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
19.74 20.35
1年のレンジ
14.34 22.24
- 以前の終値
- 19.73
- 始値
- 19.76
- 買値
- 20.34
- 買値
- 20.64
- 安値
- 19.74
- 高値
- 20.35
- 出来高
- 808
- 1日の変化
- 3.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.09%
- 1年の変化
- 10.66%
