通貨 / PFS
PFS: Provident Financial Services Inc

20.34 USD 0.61 (3.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PFSの今日の為替レートは、3.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.74の安値と20.35の高値で取引されました。

Provident Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.74 20.35
1年のレンジ
14.34 22.24
以前の終値
19.73
始値
19.76
買値
20.34
買値
20.64
安値
19.74
高値
20.35
出来高
808
1日の変化
3.09%
1ヶ月の変化
3.51%
6ヶ月の変化
19.09%
1年の変化
10.66%
