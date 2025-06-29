FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PETS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PETS: PetMed Express Inc

2.73 USD 0.07 (2.50%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PETS fiyatı bugün -2.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.81 aralığında işlem gördü.

PetMed Express Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PETS haberleri

Günlük aralık
2.70 2.81
Yıllık aralık
2.70 6.85
Önceki kapanış
2.80
Açılış
2.78
Satış
2.73
Alış
3.03
Düşük
2.70
Yüksek
2.81
Hacim
225
Günlük değişim
-2.50%
Aylık değişim
-10.20%
6 aylık değişim
-34.69%
Yıllık değişim
-25.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar