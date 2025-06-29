Währungen / PETS
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.76 USD 0.04 (1.43%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PETS hat sich für heute um -1.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.81 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PetMed Express Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PETS News
- Chewy (CHWY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PetMed Express receives Nasdaq notice over delayed SEC filings
- PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Walmart is selling a $200 cat tree for $120 that's 'practical and stylish'
- Walmart is selling a $46 cat fountain for $26, and it's 'super easy to maintain'
- Amazon's $45 donut pet bed is now just $23, and shoppers say their pups 'love it'
- Walmart is selling a $79 automatic cat feeder for only $38, and shoppers say it 'makes feeding so much easier'
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $320k
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- PetMed Express CEO and CFO resign, board chair steps in as interim
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $379k
- Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Walmart is selling a huge $193 cat tree for $97, and shoppers say it's 'beyond amazing'
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Essential services and insurance brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $56,734
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares
- Forget Iams, dog owners have new affordable real meat option
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $9,070
- PetMeds receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over delayed annual report
- PetMeds delays 10-K filing amid whistleblower investigation
- Danville dog treat company founder explains hot trends in pet food
Tagesspanne
2.75 2.81
Jahresspanne
2.72 6.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.80
- Eröffnung
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.76
- Ask
- 3.06
- Tief
- 2.75
- Hoch
- 2.81
- Volumen
- 70
- Tagesänderung
- -1.43%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -33.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -24.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K