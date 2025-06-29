Divisas / PETS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.78 USD 0.04 (1.42%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PETS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.89.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PetMed Express Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PETS News
- Chewy (CHWY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PetMed Express receives Nasdaq notice over delayed SEC filings
- PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Walmart is selling a $200 cat tree for $120 that's 'practical and stylish'
- Walmart is selling a $46 cat fountain for $26, and it's 'super easy to maintain'
- Amazon's $45 donut pet bed is now just $23, and shoppers say their pups 'love it'
- Walmart is selling a $79 automatic cat feeder for only $38, and shoppers say it 'makes feeding so much easier'
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $320k
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- PetMed Express CEO and CFO resign, board chair steps in as interim
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $379k
- Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Walmart is selling a huge $193 cat tree for $97, and shoppers say it's 'beyond amazing'
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Essential services and insurance brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $56,734
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares
- Forget Iams, dog owners have new affordable real meat option
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $9,070
- PetMeds receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over delayed annual report
- PetMeds delays 10-K filing amid whistleblower investigation
- Danville dog treat company founder explains hot trends in pet food
Rango diario
2.76 2.89
Rango anual
2.72 6.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.82
- Open
- 2.81
- Bid
- 2.78
- Ask
- 3.08
- Low
- 2.76
- High
- 2.89
- Volumen
- 197
- Cambio diario
- -1.42%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -33.49%
- Cambio anual
- -24.25%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B