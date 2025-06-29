通貨 / PETS
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.80 USD 0.02 (0.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PETSの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.78の安値と2.85の高値で取引されました。
PetMed Express Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PETS News
- Chewy (CHWY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PetMed Express receives Nasdaq notice over delayed SEC filings
- PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Walmart is selling a $200 cat tree for $120 that's 'practical and stylish'
- Walmart is selling a $46 cat fountain for $26, and it's 'super easy to maintain'
- Amazon's $45 donut pet bed is now just $23, and shoppers say their pups 'love it'
- Walmart is selling a $79 automatic cat feeder for only $38, and shoppers say it 'makes feeding so much easier'
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $320k
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- PetMed Express CEO and CFO resign, board chair steps in as interim
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $379k
- Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Walmart is selling a huge $193 cat tree for $97, and shoppers say it's 'beyond amazing'
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Essential services and insurance brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $56,734
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares
- Forget Iams, dog owners have new affordable real meat option
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $9,070
- PetMeds receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over delayed annual report
- PetMeds delays 10-K filing amid whistleblower investigation
- Danville dog treat company founder explains hot trends in pet food
1日のレンジ
2.78 2.85
1年のレンジ
2.72 6.85
- 以前の終値
- 2.78
- 始値
- 2.80
- 買値
- 2.80
- 買値
- 3.10
- 安値
- 2.78
- 高値
- 2.85
- 出来高
- 161
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -33.01%
- 1年の変化
- -23.71%
