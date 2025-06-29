货币 / PETS
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.77 USD 0.05 (1.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PETS汇率已更改-1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点2.76和高点2.89进行交易。
关注PetMed Express Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PETS新闻
- Chewy (CHWY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PetMed Express receives Nasdaq notice over delayed SEC filings
- PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Walmart is selling a $200 cat tree for $120 that's 'practical and stylish'
- Walmart is selling a $46 cat fountain for $26, and it's 'super easy to maintain'
- Amazon's $45 donut pet bed is now just $23, and shoppers say their pups 'love it'
- Walmart is selling a $79 automatic cat feeder for only $38, and shoppers say it 'makes feeding so much easier'
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $320k
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- PetMed Express CEO and CFO resign, board chair steps in as interim
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $379k
- Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Walmart is selling a huge $193 cat tree for $97, and shoppers say it's 'beyond amazing'
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Essential services and insurance brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $56,734
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares
- Forget Iams, dog owners have new affordable real meat option
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $9,070
- PetMeds receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over delayed annual report
- PetMeds delays 10-K filing amid whistleblower investigation
- Danville dog treat company founder explains hot trends in pet food
日范围
2.76 2.89
年范围
2.72 6.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.82
- 开盘价
- 2.81
- 卖价
- 2.77
- 买价
- 3.07
- 最低价
- 2.76
- 最高价
- 2.89
- 交易量
- 166
- 日变化
- -1.77%
- 月变化
- -8.88%
- 6个月变化
- -33.73%
- 年变化
- -24.52%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值