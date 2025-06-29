통화 / PETS
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.73 USD 0.07 (2.50%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PETS 환율이 오늘 -2.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.70이고 고가는 2.81이었습니다.
PetMed Express Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PETS News
- Chewy (CHWY) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PetMed Express receives Nasdaq notice over delayed SEC filings
- PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Walmart is selling a $200 cat tree for $120 that's 'practical and stylish'
- Walmart is selling a $46 cat fountain for $26, and it's 'super easy to maintain'
- Amazon's $45 donut pet bed is now just $23, and shoppers say their pups 'love it'
- Walmart is selling a $79 automatic cat feeder for only $38, and shoppers say it 'makes feeding so much easier'
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $320k
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- PetMed Express CEO and CFO resign, board chair steps in as interim
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express Inc (PETS) shares worth $379k
- Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Walmart is selling a huge $193 cat tree for $97, and shoppers say it's 'beyond amazing'
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Essential services and insurance brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (July 18, 2025)
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $56,734
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares
- Forget Iams, dog owners have new affordable real meat option
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Silvercape investments buys Petmed Express (PETS) shares worth $9,070
- PetMeds receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over delayed annual report
- PetMeds delays 10-K filing amid whistleblower investigation
- Danville dog treat company founder explains hot trends in pet food
일일 변동 비율
2.70 2.81
년간 변동
2.70 6.85
- 이전 종가
- 2.80
- 시가
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.73
- Ask
- 3.03
- 저가
- 2.70
- 고가
- 2.81
- 볼륨
- 225
- 일일 변동
- -2.50%
- 월 변동
- -10.20%
- 6개월 변동
- -34.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.61%
20 9월, 토요일