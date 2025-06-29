Moedas / PETS
PETS: PetMed Express Inc
2.80 USD 0.02 (0.72%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PETS para hoje mudou para 0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.78 e o mais alto foi 2.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PetMed Express Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PETS Notícias
Faixa diária
2.78 2.80
Faixa anual
2.72 6.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.78
- Open
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.80
- Ask
- 3.10
- Low
- 2.78
- High
- 2.80
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- 0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.01%
- Mudança anual
- -23.71%
