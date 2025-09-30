- Genel bakış
PEB-PG: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P
PEB-PG fiyatı bugün -0.74% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.32 aralığında işlem gördü.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PEB-PG stock price today?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 20.16 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 20.31, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PEB-PG shows these updates.
Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 20.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.01% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PG movements.
How to buy PEB-PG stock?
You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 20.16. Orders are usually placed near 20.16 or 20.46, while 8 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow PEB-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEB-PG stock?
Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 17.13 - 21.16 and current price 20.16. Many compare 0.85% and 11.01% before placing orders at 20.16 or 20.46. Explore the PEB-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 21.16. Within 17.13 - 21.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PG) over the year was 17.13. Comparing it with the current 20.16 and 17.13 - 21.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEB-PG stock split?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.31, and 11.01% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.31
- Açılış
- 20.09
- Satış
- 20.16
- Alış
- 20.46
- Düşük
- 20.09
- Yüksek
- 20.32
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- -0.74%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.85%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.01%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.01%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4