PEB-PG: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P
PEB-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.09 and at a high of 20.32.
Follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEB-PG stock price today?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 20.29 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 20.31, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PEB-PG shows these updates.
Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 20.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.73% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PG movements.
How to buy PEB-PG stock?
You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 20.29. Orders are usually placed near 20.29 or 20.59, while 7 and 1.00% show market activity. Follow PEB-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEB-PG stock?
Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 17.13 - 21.16 and current price 20.29. Many compare 1.50% and 11.73% before placing orders at 20.29 or 20.59. Explore the PEB-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 21.16. Within 17.13 - 21.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PG) over the year was 17.13. Comparing it with the current 20.29 and 17.13 - 21.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEB-PG stock split?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.31, and 11.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.31
- Open
- 20.09
- Bid
- 20.29
- Ask
- 20.59
- Low
- 20.09
- High
- 20.32
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.73%
- Year Change
- 11.73%
