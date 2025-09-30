- 개요
PEB-PG: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P
PEB-PG 환율이 오늘 -0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.09이고 고가는 20.32이었습니다.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PEB-PG stock price today?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 20.16 today. It trades within -0.74%, yesterday's close was 20.31, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PEB-PG shows these updates.
Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 20.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.01% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PG movements.
How to buy PEB-PG stock?
You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 20.16. Orders are usually placed near 20.16 or 20.46, while 8 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow PEB-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEB-PG stock?
Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 17.13 - 21.16 and current price 20.16. Many compare 0.85% and 11.01% before placing orders at 20.16 or 20.46. Explore the PEB-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 21.16. Within 17.13 - 21.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PG) over the year was 17.13. Comparing it with the current 20.16 and 17.13 - 21.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEB-PG stock split?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.31, and 11.01% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.31
- 시가
- 20.09
- Bid
- 20.16
- Ask
- 20.46
- 저가
- 20.09
- 고가
- 20.32
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.74%
- 월 변동
- 0.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.01%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4