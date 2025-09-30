KotasyonBölümler
PCG-PI: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock

15.69 USD 0.28 (1.75%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PCG-PI fiyatı bugün -1.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.76 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is PCG-PI stock price today?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock stock is priced at 15.69 today. It trades within -1.75%, yesterday's close was 15.97, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PCG-PI shows these updates.

Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock is currently valued at 15.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PI movements.

How to buy PCG-PI stock?

You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 15.69. Orders are usually placed near 15.69 or 15.99, while 4 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow PCG-PI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PCG-PI stock?

Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 14.68 - 16.33 and current price 15.69. Many compare -0.06% and 4.32% before placing orders at 15.69 or 15.99. Explore the PCG-PI price chart live with daily changes.

What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 16.33. Within 14.68 - 16.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.

What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PI) over the year was 14.68. Comparing it with the current 15.69 and 14.68 - 16.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PCG-PI stock split?

Pacific Gas & Electric Co 4.36% 1st Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.97, and 4.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
15.69 15.76
Yıllık aralık
14.68 16.33
Önceki kapanış
15.97
Açılış
15.76
Satış
15.69
Alış
15.99
Düşük
15.69
Yüksek
15.76
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
-1.75%
Aylık değişim
-0.06%
6 aylık değişim
4.32%
Yıllık değişim
4.32%
