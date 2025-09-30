- Genel bakış
PCG-PC: Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock
PCG-PC fiyatı bugün 3.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.10 aralığında işlem gördü.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PCG-PC stock price today?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock stock is priced at 19.10 today. It trades within 3.64%, yesterday's close was 18.43, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PCG-PC shows these updates.
Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock is currently valued at 19.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.52% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PC movements.
How to buy PCG-PC stock?
You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 19.10. Orders are usually placed near 19.10 or 19.40, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PCG-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCG-PC stock?
Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 17.52 - 19.50 and current price 19.10. Many compare 5.82% and 3.52% before placing orders at 19.10 or 19.40. Explore the PCG-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 19.50. Within 17.52 - 19.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PC) over the year was 17.52. Comparing it with the current 19.10 and 17.52 - 19.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCG-PC stock split?
Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.43, and 3.52% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.43
- Açılış
- 19.10
- Satış
- 19.10
- Alış
- 19.40
- Düşük
- 19.10
- Yüksek
- 19.10
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- 3.64%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.52%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.52%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4