Dövizler / PAGS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PAGS: PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A
10.55 USD 0.10 (0.94%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PAGS fiyatı bugün -0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAGS haberleri
- PagSeguro (PAGS): Weak TPV And High Rates Keep The Stock In A Value Trap
- Morgan Stanley, PagSeguro hisse fiyat hedefini 5 dolardan 7 dolara yükseltti
- Morgan Stanley raises PagSeguro stock price target to $7 from $5
- BofA, ucuz değerleme ve sermaye iade planı nedeniyle PagSeguro’yu Al’a yükseltti
- BofA upgrades PagSeguro to Buy on cheap valuation, capital return plan
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Special Call - Slideshow (NYSE:PAGS) 2025-09-18
- PagSeguro Digital 2025 2. Çeyrek Kazanç Çağrısı: Gelir Artışı Raporu
- Earnings call transcript: PagSeguro Digital Q2 2025 reports revenue growth
- PagSeguro Digital Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- PAGS or FOUR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Oshkosh, EPAM Systems, Green Dot, Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- 5 Price-to-Sales Stocks Positioned to Benefit From Market Shifts
- Is Adecco (AHEXY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Should Value Investors Buy PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Stock?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Worth Buying in September
- PagSeguro Stock: Growing Mid-Single-Digits Into Challenging Cycle 6x Earnings (NYSE:PAGS)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns
- PAGS vs. FOUR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Earnings call transcript: PagSeguro Digital Q1 2025 beats forecasts but faces stock dip
- Sezzle Stock Skyrockets 324% in a Year: Is it the Right Time to Buy?
Günlük aralık
10.42 11.15
Yıllık aralık
6.11 11.15
- Önceki kapanış
- 10.65
- Açılış
- 10.97
- Satış
- 10.55
- Alış
- 10.85
- Düşük
- 10.42
- Yüksek
- 11.15
- Hacim
- 10.212 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.94%
- Aylık değişim
- 19.89%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.09%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.70%
21 Eylül, Pazar