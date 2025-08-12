Divisas / PAGS
PAGS: PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A
10.64 USD 0.09 (0.84%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PAGS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.83.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
10.45 10.83
Rango anual
6.11 10.83
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.73
- Open
- 10.79
- Bid
- 10.64
- Ask
- 10.94
- Low
- 10.45
- High
- 10.83
- Volumen
- 6.766 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.84%
- Cambio mensual
- 20.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 39.27%
- Cambio anual
- 25.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B