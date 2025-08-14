通貨 / PAGS
PAGS: PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A
10.65 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAGSの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.42の安値と10.79の高値で取引されました。
PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PAGS News
1日のレンジ
10.42 10.79
1年のレンジ
6.11 10.83
- 以前の終値
- 10.64
- 始値
- 10.76
- 買値
- 10.65
- 買値
- 10.95
- 安値
- 10.42
- 高値
- 10.79
- 出来高
- 5.997 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.40%
- 1年の変化
- 25.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K