PAGS: PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A

10.55 USD 0.10 (0.94%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAGS a changé de -0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.42 et à un maximum de 11.15.

Suivez la dynamique PagSeguro Digital Ltd Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
10.42 11.15
Range Annuel
6.11 11.15
Clôture Précédente
10.65
Ouverture
10.97
Bid
10.55
Ask
10.85
Plus Bas
10.42
Plus Haut
11.15
Volume
10.212 K
Changement quotidien
-0.94%
Changement Mensuel
19.89%
Changement à 6 Mois
38.09%
Changement Annuel
24.70%
20 septembre, samedi